WWE News: Batista Pulled From MCM Comic Con Appearance, Mustafa Ali Signs Sponsorship Deal, New Jersey Devils Hosting WWE Night Tomorrow

– Mustafa Ali has signed a sponsorship deal with fitness brand Bear Grips. Ali, who is the first signed athlete for the brand…

“We’re excited to announce WWE superstar Mustafa Ali as Bear Grips first signed athlete! He has faced many obstacles to his rise to stardom. His work ethic, grind, and the message he fights for every day fuels his mission. He has been a long time customer and user of Bear Grips, so when it came time to launch our program he took time out of his world travel with the WWE to shoot with us in his hometown of Chicago, we flew out with Bear Grips Productions to learn more about him. We can’t wait to share his story!”

– MCM Comic Con in London announced today that Batista has been pulled from the event, which takes place October 26-28.

An important update regarding Dave Bautista at MCM London Comic Con: pic.twitter.com/f2SKTN1QJr — MCM Comic Con (@MCMComicCon) October 17, 2018

– According to Pwinsider.com, the New Jersey Devils will host their second annual WWE Night tomorrow at the Prudential Center in Newark, NJ. Mick Foley, Becky Lynch, and Curt Hawkins will be appearing at the game.