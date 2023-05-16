wrestling / News

Mustafa Ali Wins Shot at WWE Intercontinental Title on Raw

May 15, 2023 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Mustafa Ali WWE Raw Image Credit: WWE

Mustafa Ali is headed to WWE Night of Champions, winning an Intercontinental Championship match on this week’s Raw. Ali won a battle royal on tonight’s show in order to earn a title shot at Gunther at the Saudi Arabia PPV.

The PPV takes place on May 27th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Mustafa Ali, RAW, WWE, WWE Night of Champions, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading