Mustafa Ali Wins Shot at WWE Intercontinental Title on Raw
May 15, 2023 | Posted by
Mustafa Ali is headed to WWE Night of Champions, winning an Intercontinental Championship match on this week’s Raw. Ali won a battle royal on tonight’s show in order to earn a title shot at Gunther at the Saudi Arabia PPV.
The PPV takes place on May 27th in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia and airs live on Peacock and WWE Network.
Welcome to #WWERaw, @jd_mcdonagh 😳
The Irish Ace just took out @HEELZiggler… pic.twitter.com/lFo70kujwu
— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2023
.@AliWWE has done it!
He will challenge @Gunther_AUT for the #ICTitle at #WWENOC!!!#WWERaw pic.twitter.com/H6pxtuHP8v
— WWE (@WWE) May 16, 2023
