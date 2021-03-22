Mustafa Ali Has Reportedly Been Working Injured, RETRIBUTION Implosion Originally Planned For WrestleMania

The apparent dissolution of RETRIBUTION on WWE Fastlane last night may have been moved up, as Mustafa Ali has been working hurt according to a new report. As noted last night, the stable seemed to implode at Fastlane when Reckoning and SLAPJACK walked out on a ranting Ali after his loss to Riddle, and both MACE and T-BAR put an exclamation point on it with a double chokeslam to Ali before walking out.

According to Wrestling Inc, the original plan was for the group to break up at WrestleMania 37. However, Ali has been working hurt since December when he tore his PCL against Ricochet on the December 28th episode of Raw. Ali chose to work through the injury and according to the site, his leg locked up during the Royal Rumble. An MRI afterward determined that Ali would need surgery and rehab. An idea was pitched that if Ali was willing and able to work through the injury, there would be a big blow-off with the group at WrestleMania. However, WWE apparently decided to do the breakup a few weeks earlier and it’s possible that last night’s angle was the official dissolution for the group.

The preview for tonight’s Raw makes no mention of RETRIBUTION.