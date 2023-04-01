MVP Says It’s A Travesty That Lashley Isn’t On WrestleMania 39 Card, If He & Lashley Can Join Forces Again, One Last Match

MVP spoke with 411’s Jeffrey Harris ahead of WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles and discussed Bobby Lashley not being on the WrestleMania 39 card, his falling out with Lashley, if Omos will send Brock Lesnar into hiatus, and if he has wrestled his last match. Highlights are below.

On Brock Lesnar going on an extended vacation after he loses to Omos: I think that the way that Omos is going to beat Brock Lesnar will probably preclude him from coming back.

On Bobby Lashley not having a match at WrestleMania 39: “It’s an absolute travesty that a talent the likes of Bobby Lashley, a two time WWE Champion, doesn’t have a featured match at WrestleMania. You know who does have a featured match, a huge match at WrestleMania? Omos. Bobby Lashley was without me previously, his career was floundering. We got together, he became a two time WWE Champion, where’s Bobby Lashley now? I made a number of overtures to Bobby Lashley asking to do business again, Bobby Lashley declined. I’m hoping now that he will reconsider his position.”

On if he and Lashley could work together again: “Bobby Lashley and I are brothers. Brothers fight. He got the big head. He became a two time champion, felt that he didn’t need me anymore, kicked me to the curb. Somehow I’ve been turned into the asshole in this. I didn’t abandon him, he abandoned me. And ya my feelings are hurt. People say I turned on him but no he turned on me. It’s all water under the bridge if we can get back together. He doesn’t need to make any amends. All he has to do is accept my apology, I’ll accept his, and we’ll move forward.

On if he has wrestled his last match: “No, not yet.”

