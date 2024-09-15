MVP Says Inferno Match With Kane In WWE Was ‘Terrifying’

MVP recently looked back at his Inferno Match with Kane at WWE Armageddon 2006. The former WWE star spoke about the match during his K&S WrestleFest virtual signing, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc:

On his memories of the match: “Yeah, working with Kane in the inferno match was terrifying. They set me on fire, man… I had, like, a flannel suit that was dumped in this like freezing cold gel, and on top of that I had a dry one, and then the seamstress had to sew the top and bottom together, and then I had the real outfit on top.”

On the feel of the flames: “One of the crazy things about it was, you know, every time the flames go up around the ring there’s gas that proceeds the flames.”