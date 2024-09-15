wrestling / News
MVP Says Inferno Match With Kane In WWE Was ‘Terrifying’
September 15, 2024 | Posted by
MVP recently looked back at his Inferno Match with Kane at WWE Armageddon 2006. The former WWE star spoke about the match during his K&S WrestleFest virtual signing, and you can see highlights below (h/t to Wrestling Inc:
On his memories of the match: “Yeah, working with Kane in the inferno match was terrifying. They set me on fire, man… I had, like, a flannel suit that was dumped in this like freezing cold gel, and on top of that I had a dry one, and then the seamstress had to sew the top and bottom together, and then I had the real outfit on top.”
On the feel of the flames: “One of the crazy things about it was, you know, every time the flames go up around the ring there’s gas that proceeds the flames.”
