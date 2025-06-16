MVP Says He Wants To Do Retirement Tour Before Ending In-Ring Career

MVP has given an update on his in-ring future, noting that he would like to do a retirement tour. The Hurt Syndicate member spoke on his Marking Out podcast about his career winding down, noting that he has maybe a year or two left. You can see highlights below, per Fightful:

On his retirement tour hopes: “At this stage of the game for me, like, I don’t have to do it. I just still enjoy doing it. When I get to the point that I can’t do it effectively or if I’m taking baseball slide bumps, then it’s time to go. I plan on ending this run here pretty soon anyway. I want to have my last match. I want to have the retirement tour, let me go around, ‘Hey, this is the last time MVP will be wrestling in your city.’”

O(n his in-ring career: “I’d like to think I got maybe another 10 as a manager, maybe 15 depending on my age and health. As far as in the ring, I got like maybe a year or two left max, man.”