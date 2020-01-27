wrestling / News
MVP Returns to WWE at the Royal Rumble
January 26, 2020 | Posted by
– There was a huge return tonight for WWE. The one and only MVP, Montel Vontavious Porter, made his return to WWE tonight at the 2020 Royal Rumble event during the men’s Rumble match. MVP entered in at No. 12 in the match. This was MVP’s first time in a WWE ring since December 2010.
Other WWE returns tonight also included Naomi, Santino Marella (as Santina Marella), Beth Phoenix, and Tamina Snuka during the women’s Rumble match.
MVP held the US title and tag team titles during his previous WWE run. You can check out 411’s live and ongoing results and coverage for the 2020 Royal Rumble event RIGHT HERE.
BALLIN'.@The305MVP is BACK and in at #12! #MensRumble #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/dq6FEzXC4v
— WWE (@WWE) January 27, 2020
