– In light of the talk of Ricochet likely exiting from WWE, MVP revealed in a post on social media today that he originally wanted Ricochet as part of The Hurt Business when he was first forming the stable in WWE. He revealed that he asked for both Ricochet and Cedric Alexander to be part of the stable.

MVP wrote on his X account, “True story. When we were forming The Hurt Business, I asked for BOTH Ricochet AND Cedric Alexander. We were told we could only have 1. We chose Cedric because we felt he needed our association more than Ricochet did. I always thought Ricky O would be a big star on his own.”

During The Hurt Business’ run, Bobby Lashley became WWE Champion. Shelton Benjamin and Cedric Alexander also captured the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles together.

As noted, Ricochet appeared to be written off WWE TV last night on Raw, being attacked by Bron Breakker and slammed on top of a car. He reportedly gave notice to WWE that he would not be signing a new contract and plans to leave the company.