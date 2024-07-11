wrestling / News

MxM Reportedly Signed With AEW & ROH

July 10, 2024 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
MxM Collection Image Credit: ROH

MxM are officially signed with AEW/ROH, according to a new report. Fightful Select has confirmed that Mason Madden and Mansoor are officially signed by the companies.

The team made their ROH debut in an announcement vignette on last week’s episode of ROH TV.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

AEW, Mansoor, Mason Madden, ROH, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading