MxM Reportedly Signed With AEW & ROH
July 10, 2024 | Posted by
MxM are officially signed with AEW/ROH, according to a new report. Fightful Select has confirmed that Mason Madden and Mansoor are officially signed by the companies.
The team made their ROH debut in an announcement vignette on last week’s episode of ROH TV.
