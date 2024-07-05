Mason Madden & Mansoor Announced As Coming To ROH

Mason Madden & Mansoor are on their way to ROH, as revealed in a new video on tonight’s ROH TV. The vignette aired during Thursday’s show, announcing that the WWE alumni are set to appear in the promotion soon as the MxM Collection. You can see the video below.

The two were released from WWE in September of 2023 and have since been appearing on the independent circuit, including an appearance for Soft Ground Wrestling in Uganda.