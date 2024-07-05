ROH TV Results 7.4.24: Wheeler Yuta Battles Lee Moriarty, More

The latest episode of ROH TV was main evented by a Pure Championship Proving Ground Match, and the results are online. You can see the full results from the HonorClub-airing show below, per Fightful:

* AEW Undisputed Trios Championship Proving Ground Match: Bang Bang Gang def. Dark Order

* The Infantry appeared in a segment in front of The tiberty Bell previewing tonight’s show.

* A video package aired recapping Atlantis Jr’s ROH TV Title win on the June 29th CMLL Viernes Espectacular.

* The MIT recruited Tony Deppen as a Minion Guard. Queen Aminata and Red Velvet showed up and said that Starkz and Athena they would be defending their titles at ROH Death Before Dishonor. Athena was furious and said she wasn’t cleared to compete, confronting Tony Khan about it.

* The Infantry appeared in a vignette talking about Washington, DC.

* ROH World Tag Team Championship Proving Ground Match: Undisputed Kingdom def. Komander & Metalik. The champions continued attacking Komander and Metalik after the match.

* A video package for The MxM Collection (Mason Madden & Mansoor) aired teasing their arrival to ROH.

* The Infantry previewed ROH Death Before Dishonor and talked about Mt. Rushmore.

* ROH Pure Championship Proving Ground Pure Rules Match: Wheeler Yuta fought Lee Moriarty to a time limit draw, which earned Moriarty a title match. Shane Taylor & Anthony Ogogo celebrated with Lee Moriarty after the match.