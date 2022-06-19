Myron Reed Added to MLW Battle Riot IV

Myron Reed is the latest competitor set for MLW Battle Riot IV. MLW announced on Sunday morning that the MLW World Middleweight Champion has been added to the 40-man match at the event, which takes place on June 23rd. You can see the full announcement below:

Major League Wrestling today announced Myron Reed as a participant in the 40-wrestler Battle Riot as MLW returns to New York City’s Melrose Ballroom on June 23, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.

The World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed has his eyes set on winning the Battle Riot and punching his ticket to a title versus title match against Hammerstone.

Having competed in all four Battle Riots, the Louisville middleweight has a level of experience that could be the x-factor in a win this Thursday in the Big Apple.

Defined by creating a lasting legacy as the greatest of all time, Reed would forever cement his place in the league as the Young GOAT if he wins the Riot… but can he?

Find out LIVE in New York City on June 23 at MLW Battle Riot IV!

CARD

World Heavyweight Championship

Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Bandido (with Cesar Duran)

National Openweight Championship:

Alex Kane (champion) vs. Davey Richards

World Middleweight Championship 4-way:

Myron Reed (champion) vs. Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella vs. Arez

Women’s World Featherweight Championship

Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake

Samoan SWAT Team vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich

Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreras

BATTLE RIOT MATCH

Who will outlast, outfight and out riot 39 other wrestlers and earn a title shot against the World Champion? Find out June 23 in the Big Apple at the Melrose Ballroom.

Battle Riot Participants:

Jacob Fatu

Killer Kross

Davey Richards

Mads Krugger

Lince Dorado

EJ Nduka

Calvin Tankman

Alex Kane

Marshall Von Erich

Ross Von Erich

Matt Cross

Savio Vega

La Estrella (Dragon Gate)

Richard Holliday

Myron Reed

Juicy Finau

Lance Anoa’i

Warhorse

Little Guido

Ace Romero

KC Navarro

Mini Abismo Negro

Los Maximos

Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!

More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.