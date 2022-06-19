wrestling / News
Myron Reed Added to MLW Battle Riot IV
Myron Reed is the latest competitor set for MLW Battle Riot IV. MLW announced on Sunday morning that the MLW World Middleweight Champion has been added to the 40-man match at the event, which takes place on June 23rd. You can see the full announcement below:
Myron Reed enters the Battle Riot in NYC this Thursday
See MLW’s return to NYC June 23 featuring a TV taping
Major League Wrestling today announced Myron Reed as a participant in the 40-wrestler Battle Riot as MLW returns to New York City’s Melrose Ballroom on June 23, featuring an MLW Fusion TV taping.
The World Middleweight Champion Myron Reed has his eyes set on winning the Battle Riot and punching his ticket to a title versus title match against Hammerstone.
Having competed in all four Battle Riots, the Louisville middleweight has a level of experience that could be the x-factor in a win this Thursday in the Big Apple.
Defined by creating a lasting legacy as the greatest of all time, Reed would forever cement his place in the league as the Young GOAT if he wins the Riot… but can he?
Find out LIVE in New York City on June 23 at MLW Battle Riot IV!
CARD
World Heavyweight Championship
Alex Hammerstone (champion) vs. Bandido (with Cesar Duran)
National Openweight Championship:
Alex Kane (champion) vs. Davey Richards
World Middleweight Championship 4-way:
Myron Reed (champion) vs. Lince Dorado vs. La Estrella vs. Arez
Women’s World Featherweight Championship
Taya Valkyrie vs. Brittany Blake
Samoan SWAT Team vs. Ross & Marshall Von Erich
Scarlett Bordeaux vs. Clara Carreras
BATTLE RIOT MATCH
Who will outlast, outfight and out riot 39 other wrestlers and earn a title shot against the World Champion? Find out June 23 in the Big Apple at the Melrose Ballroom.
Battle Riot Participants:
Jacob Fatu
Killer Kross
Davey Richards
Mads Krugger
Lince Dorado
EJ Nduka
Calvin Tankman
Alex Kane
Marshall Von Erich
Ross Von Erich
Matt Cross
Savio Vega
La Estrella (Dragon Gate)
Richard Holliday
Myron Reed
Juicy Finau
Lance Anoa’i
Warhorse
Little Guido
Ace Romero
KC Navarro
Mini Abismo Negro
Los Maximos
Plus more to be announced in the days ahead!
More talent and matches will be announced in the coming weeks ahead at MLW.com.
