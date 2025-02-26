Mystery Group Attacks No Quarter Catch Crew Backstage on WWE NXT

The unnamed group of Performance Center recruits laid out the No Quarter Catch Crew backstage on this week’s WWE NXT. Tuesday’s show saw the group of Cutler James, Dion Lennox, Saquon Shugars, and Osiris Griffin walk away from the downed Charlie Dempsey, Myles Borne, and Tavion Heights in a backstage segment as you can see below.

Earlier in the night, the foursome had posted a picture to Lennox’s social media of themselves standing outside the arena with the message:

“You don’t know when we’re going to show up, or what we are going to do. But one thing is for sure. No one is safe.”