wrestling / News
Mystery Wrestling 15 Results 4.27.25: Stu Grayson In Action, More
April 28, 2025 | Posted by
Mystery Wrestling’s latest show took place on Sunday night with Stu Grayson competing and more. You can check out the full results from the Gatineau, Quebec show, which aired on Evil Uno’s Twitch, below (per Fightful):
* Darius Martin def. Amir Jordan, LJ Cleary, and Vaughn Vertigo
* Stu Grayson def. Connor Mills
* Dreya Mitchell def. Katrina Creed
* Lutte 07 Championship: Macrae Martin def. Frank Milano
* Mystery Wrestling Championship Low Blow Match: Psycho Mike def. Sasquatch
