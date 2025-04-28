Mystery Wrestling 15 Results 4.27.25: Stu Grayson In Action, More

Mystery Wrestling’s latest show took place on Sunday night with Stu Grayson competing and more. You can check out the full results from the Gatineau, Quebec show, which aired on Evil Uno’s Twitch, below (per Fightful):

* Darius Martin def. Amir Jordan, LJ Cleary, and Vaughn Vertigo

* Stu Grayson def. Connor Mills

* Dreya Mitchell def. Katrina Creed

* Lutte 07 Championship: Macrae Martin def. Frank Milano

* Mystery Wrestling Championship Low Blow Match: Psycho Mike def. Sasquatch