Naomi Appears At 2025 BET Awards With Women’s Money In The Bank Briefcase

Naomi made an appearance at the 2025 BET Awards, and she had her Money in the Bank briefcase with her. As you can see below, Ms. Money in the Bank — who gained the title at this weekend’s PPV, made an appearance at Monday’s awards show with Jimmy Uso and had the briefcase with her.

Naomi defeated Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, Alexa Bliss, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer in the opening match of Saturday’s show to claim the briefcase.

WWE couple Naomi (Trinity Fatu) and Jimmy Uso hit the red carpet looking great! #BETAwards #BETAwards2025 pic.twitter.com/U189Fmjsph — VIBE Magazine (@VibeMagazine) June 9, 2025