wrestling / News

Naomi Appears At 2025 BET Awards With Women’s Money In The Bank Briefcase

June 9, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Naomi WWE Money in the Bank Image Credit: WWE

Naomi made an appearance at the 2025 BET Awards, and she had her Money in the Bank briefcase with her. As you can see below, Ms. Money in the Bank — who gained the title at this weekend’s PPV, made an appearance at Monday’s awards show with Jimmy Uso and had the briefcase with her.

Naomi defeated Rhea Ripley, Roxanne Perez, Alexa Bliss, Giulia, and Stephanie Vaquer in the opening match of Saturday’s show to claim the briefcase.

More Trending Stories

article topics :

BET Awards, Naomi, Jeremy Thomas

More Stories

loading