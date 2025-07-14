Naomi On Winning Women’s World Title At Evolution, Learning During Time Away From WWE

Naomi spoke about the importance of winning the Women’s World Championship at WWE Evolution and what she learned during her time away from WWE. Naomi cashed in her Money in the Bank briefcase to win the title from IYO SKY during the latter’s main event match with Rhea Ripley, and she spoke in the post-show about her win and more. You can see some highlights below:

On the validation of her title win: “It’s everything. Me returning, I wanted to be better, do better and become better. And I think this solidifies that and proves that.”

On what she learned during her time away: “I learned so much about myself, the business and confidence and just continuing to keep going. You never know what can happen in wrestling, you never know what can happen in this business. And I think those that have been watching me since 2009, and to be a part and expierence this moment and journy. If I could just sum it all up of my journey is just, keep going.

“And I talk about the other girls, I talk about the women that have been successful and have accolades and reached the levels of success that I have been fighting for and we all climb for — I talk my miss, but there is something very beautiful in that. Because I have watched so many incredible women before me do it. And they have all done it differently, and that’s something I admire. I feel like I have taken a little bit from their journey and struggle along the way, which kind of has gotten me to where I am now. I feel like I have the experience now. I had the talent and other things earlier on, but I think a lot of those missed opportunities and what wasn’t happening, I had to look in myself and figure out what more can I do and create, how can I grow? How can I adapt and change? In my time away, I was able to do that so when I came back I was more sure of where I wanted to go, how I wanted to do it. And nothing would stop me from doing it. Hence, your new Women’s World Champion! {maniacal laugh]

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit WWE with a h/t to 411mania.com for the transcription.