Naomi Says Smackdown Is Where It’s At, Talks Possible Women’s Tag Team Titles

– Noami spoke with Newsweek for a new interview discussing her being on Smackdown, the possibility of women’s tag team titles and more. Highlights are below:

On preferring Smackdown to Raw: “I’m super happy with where I am right now. They say RAW is the “A-Show” but I truly believe SmackDown is. It’s an amazing show and I love all the people I work with. Eventually I would love to hold the RAW title at some point before I retire or make that transition. But right now, absolutely not. I love SmackDown. Whether my husband were to go to RAW, that would lead the open the door as to if I would or want to go. Who knows? But right now, SmackDown is where it’s at.”

On her chemistry with Asuka and the possibility of women’s tag titles: “It’s truly a gift. I’ve always been a fan of Asuka’s. I didn’t get to know her until she came to SmackDown. I remember thinking when everything went down, “I hope we get Asuka” and then we got her. I lost it. I think she’s probably my favorite woman on the roster, work wise. She’s so experienced, so talented, so smart. I love everything about Asuka. And everyone loves Asuka. She’s an amazing performer, worker, mother and friend. Genuinely, she is the best. I can see myself growing and learning so much with her. She’s done it all and she’s the toughest woman I know. Right now we’re just having fun. I’ve heard the rumors and maybe we will get tag titles. I’m hoping and praying we do at some point. I don’t see it happening in 2018, but maybe in 2019. I just hope it happens before I retire and before I leave, because I want to be the first to hold them with Asuka.”

On where she and Jimmy Uso will travel if they win the Mixed Match Challenge: “That’s two very good questions. When Jon and I got married, we got married on Total Divas in Maui and we literally flew out the next day to a show in Dayton, Ohio. So we never got a honeymoon. So we would probably go back to Maui and actually have a honeymoon. If I were to win the Rumble, I’d want to face the champ, Becky Lynch. Because she’s the baddest man, right? [laughs]”