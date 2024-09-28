wrestling / News

Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton Added to Next Week’s WWE SmackDown

September 28, 2024 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
WWE SmackDown 10-4-24 - Naomi vs Tiffany Stratton Image Credit: WWE

WWE.com confirmed another big matchup for next week’s Friday Night SmackDown. Naomi will battle the Money in the Bank holder, Tiffany Stratton, in a singles bout. You can see the matchup announcement below:

Naomi to battle Tiffany

Tiffany Stratton made a huge mistake when she mocked Naomi for losing a WWE Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender’s Match to Bayley. Now, Ms. Money in the Bank will face The Glow one-on-one.

Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on USA.

Next week’s WWE SmackDown is scheduled for Friday, October 4 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

WWE Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa vs. The Street Profits vs. DIY
Dumpster Match: Michin vs. Chelsea Green
* Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton
* AJ Styles returns

More Trending Stories

article topics :

Naomi, Smackdown, Tiffany Stratton, WWE, Jeffrey Harris

More Stories

loading