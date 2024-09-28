– WWE.com confirmed another big matchup for next week’s Friday Night SmackDown. Naomi will battle the Money in the Bank holder, Tiffany Stratton, in a singles bout. You can see the matchup announcement below:

Don't miss all the action of SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on USA.

Next week’s WWE SmackDown is scheduled for Friday, October 4 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* WWE Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa vs. The Street Profits vs. DIY

* Dumpster Match: Michin vs. Chelsea Green

* Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton

* AJ Styles returns