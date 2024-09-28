wrestling / News
Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton Added to Next Week’s WWE SmackDown
– WWE.com confirmed another big matchup for next week’s Friday Night SmackDown. Naomi will battle the Money in the Bank holder, Tiffany Stratton, in a singles bout. You can see the matchup announcement below:
Naomi to battle Tiffany
Tiffany Stratton made a huge mistake when she mocked Naomi for losing a WWE Women’s Championship No. 1 Contender’s Match to Bayley. Now, Ms. Money in the Bank will face The Glow one-on-one.
Don’t miss all the action of SmackDown, this Friday at 8/7 C on USA.
Next week’s WWE SmackDown is scheduled for Friday, October 4 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. The show will be broadcast live on USA Network starting at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* WWE Tag Team Championship Ladder Match: Tama Tonga & Tonga Loa vs. The Street Profits vs. DIY
* Dumpster Match: Michin vs. Chelsea Green
* Naomi vs. Tiffany Stratton
* AJ Styles returns
More Trending Stories
- Bill Simmons Reveals Best Story That Was Cut Out of Mr. McMahon Docuseries
- Vince McMahon Denies WWE Humiliating Owen Hart Over Bret Hart Leaving the Company
- Stephanie McMahon on How She Looks Back at Her WWE TV Angles, Admits Things Her Father Wanted Her To Do Were ‘Weird’
- Hulk Hogan Says Cody Rhodes & Chris Jericho Revealed They’re Paying Tribute to Him on TV