– The wrestling world is still in utter shock and disbelief by the actions of John Cena last night at WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto. Cena turned heel, attacking Cody Rhodes on the orders of The Rock after winning the men’s Chamber match. WWE’s Natalya and Jackie Redmond have also commented on Cena’s actions via social media.

Redmond wrote on the event, “I still cannot believe we woke up in a world where John Cena is bad. #WWEChamber” Natalya wrote in response, “I lived through 100 episodes of Total Divas, there were some signs. But not like this.”

At last night’s WWE Elimination Chamber Toronto, John Cena won the men’s Chamber match. Cena is now scheduled to face Cody for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 later in April. The premium live event will be held on April 19-20 at Allegiant Stadium in Paradise, Nevada. It will be broadcast live on Peacock in the US and stream on Netflix internationally.

The song from Titanic continues to make everything sadder pic.twitter.com/wlIRMHJ9mv — Tom Campbell (@TomCampbell) March 2, 2025

I still cannot believe we woke up in a world where John Cena is bad. #WWEChamber https://t.co/Aozoonu3x1 — Jackie Redmond (@Jackie_Redmond) March 2, 2025