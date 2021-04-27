wrestling / News

WWE News: Natalya & Sister Do Wrestling Gear Challenge, Straight Up Steve Austin Bonus Clip

April 26, 2021 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
Natalya’s Natalya - Tyson Kidd Survivor Series WWE

– Natalya and her sister Jenni did a “wrestling gear challenge” for their latest YouTube video. You can see the video below, which has the two doing a “who wore it best” competition:

– USA Network has posted a bonus scene from the Straight Up Steve Austin episode featuring Brett Favre:

