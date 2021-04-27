wrestling / News
WWE News: Natalya & Sister Do Wrestling Gear Challenge, Straight Up Steve Austin Bonus Clip
April 26, 2021 | Posted by
– Natalya and her sister Jenni did a “wrestling gear challenge” for their latest YouTube video. You can see the video below, which has the two doing a “who wore it best” competition:
– USA Network has posted a bonus scene from the Straight Up Steve Austin episode featuring Brett Favre:
More Trending Stories
- Chelsea Green Responds To Fan Suggesting She Should Marry Matt Cardona On Impact
- Christian Cage On WWE Stars He Wanted To Work With Before Joining AEW, Potential Crossover Matches With Impact & NJPW
- New Details on Kalisto & Wesley Blake’s Backstage Status Before WWE Releases
- Bret Hart on Refusing to Win the IC Title From The Rock, Says Triple H ‘Wanted to Ruin’ The Rock