wrestling / News
Nation of Domination Reuniting for Table For 3 Next Week
December 21, 2019 | Posted by
– WWE Network News reports that a new episode of Table For 3 will air on Monday on the WWE Network following Monday Night Raw on Dec. 23. The episode will feature Hall of Famerks Mark Henry, The Godfather, and also D’Lo Brown, formerly of the Nation of Domination stable. The episode is titled “Dinner of Domination. Here’s an official synopsis:
D-Lo Brown, The Godfather and Mark Henry recall good times with Faarooq and The Rock and the lasting influence of The Nation of Domination.
More Trending Stories
- Rhea Ripley Admits She Has To Try Not To Mark Out Around Triple H
- PCO Weighs In on Marty Scurrl’s Likely ROH Departure, Wanting to Expand His Character
- Jim Ross Discusses Shane McMahon Leaving WWE In 2009, How Vince McMahon Felt Stephanie Was More Like Him Than Shane
- Chris Jericho Recalls His First Meeting with Vince McMahon At His House, Russo On If McMahon Watched WCW & ECW