Nation of Domination Reuniting for Table For 3 Next Week

– WWE Network News reports that a new episode of Table For 3 will air on Monday on the WWE Network following Monday Night Raw on Dec. 23. The episode will feature Hall of Famerks Mark Henry, The Godfather, and also D’Lo Brown, formerly of the Nation of Domination stable. The episode is titled “Dinner of Domination. Here’s an official synopsis:

D-Lo Brown, The Godfather and Mark Henry recall good times with Faarooq and The Rock and the lasting influence of The Nation of Domination.