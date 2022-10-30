wrestling / News
Nation Extreme Wrestling 10 Results 10.27.22: Davey Richards, Rachel Ellering in Action
– Nation Extreme Wrestling presented NEW 10 on Thursday, October 27 at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, British Columbia. Below are some results, via Fightful:
* Michael Richard Blais beat Judas Icarus.
* Bambi Hall beat Gigi Rey and Vert Vixen.
* NEW Championship: Evan Rivers (c) beat Davey Richards to retain the title.
* NEW Championship: Evan Rivers (c) picked up the win over Eli Surge to retain the title again.
* Tony Baroni beat Luigi Primo.
* Team Eddie O. (Casey Ferreira & Julian Valentine) beat Team Elliot Tyler (Max Benson & Rose).
* Mr. Ferguson & Travis Williams beat Coco Flash & Sonico.
* NEW Women’s Championship: Nicole Matthews (c) beat Rachael Ellering to retain her title.
* NEW Tag Team Championships – Street Fight: ReLoaded (Jacky Lee & Shareef Morrow) beat State Of Emergency (Miles Deville & Sebastian Wolfe) (c) to capture the titles.
On a rainy, nasty, cold Thursday night, Vancouver… You STILL packed it in here at the Commodore!!! Thank you so, so much!!! #NationExtremeWrestling pic.twitter.com/1YigIoZiUU
— Nation Extreme Wrestling (@NEWWrestlingInc) October 28, 2022
Congratulations to Re:Loaded (Jacky Lee & Shareef Morrow) for beating State of Emergency to become the 3rd Tag Team Champions in Nation Extreme Wrestling history.
This match will go down as one of the most grueling battles in B.C. history, incredible! #NEW10 pic.twitter.com/0ViAt9ea3h
— Nation Extreme Wrestling (@NEWWrestlingInc) October 28, 2022
What a night! Thank you NEW Nation for your support! #NEW10 pic.twitter.com/Y4EdNE2gFD
— Nation Extreme Wrestling (@NEWWrestlingInc) October 28, 2022
Did Re:Loaded and State of Emergency just give us the match of the year? With last night's title change in the NEW Tag Team Division, a rematch has already been requested from 'The State', and Re:Loaded has agreed. How can they possibly top what they did at #NEW10? pic.twitter.com/7UqNjwLcYa
— Nation Extreme Wrestling (@NEWWrestlingInc) October 29, 2022
More Trending Stories
- More On Mike Tyson’s AEW Return Next Week, More Appearances May Happen
- Booker T Says AEW Is ‘One Bad Accident’ Away From Opinion Changing About Them, Talks Athena’s AEW Dark Match
- Former WWE Wrestler Backstage At Smackdown, Could Return Tonight (SPOILERS)
- More Details On AEW Wrestlers Calling CM Punk’s Story About Larry the Dog An ‘Outright Lie’