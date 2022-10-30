wrestling / News

Nation Extreme Wrestling 10 Results 10.27.22: Davey Richards, Rachel Ellering in Action

October 29, 2022 | Posted by Jeffrey Harris
Nation Extreme Wrestling NEW 10 Street Fight Image Credit: NEW

– Nation Extreme Wrestling presented NEW 10 on Thursday, October 27 at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, British Columbia. Below are some results, via Fightful:

* Michael Richard Blais beat Judas Icarus.
* Bambi Hall beat Gigi Rey and Vert Vixen.
* NEW Championship: Evan Rivers (c) beat Davey Richards to retain the title.
* NEW Championship: Evan Rivers (c) picked up the win over Eli Surge to retain the title again.
* Tony Baroni beat Luigi Primo.
* Team Eddie O. (Casey Ferreira & Julian Valentine) beat Team Elliot Tyler (Max Benson & Rose).
* Mr. Ferguson & Travis Williams beat Coco Flash & Sonico.
* NEW Women’s Championship: Nicole Matthews (c) beat Rachael Ellering to retain her title.
* NEW Tag Team Championships – Street Fight: ReLoaded (Jacky Lee & Shareef Morrow) beat State Of Emergency (Miles Deville & Sebastian Wolfe) (c) to capture the titles.

