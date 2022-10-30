– Nation Extreme Wrestling presented NEW 10 on Thursday, October 27 at the Commodore Ballroom in Vancouver, British Columbia. Below are some results, via Fightful:

* Michael Richard Blais beat Judas Icarus.

* Bambi Hall beat Gigi Rey and Vert Vixen.

* NEW Championship: Evan Rivers (c) beat Davey Richards to retain the title.

* NEW Championship: Evan Rivers (c) picked up the win over Eli Surge to retain the title again.

* Tony Baroni beat Luigi Primo.

* Team Eddie O. (Casey Ferreira & Julian Valentine) beat Team Elliot Tyler (Max Benson & Rose).

* Mr. Ferguson & Travis Williams beat Coco Flash & Sonico.

* NEW Women’s Championship: Nicole Matthews (c) beat Rachael Ellering to retain her title.

* NEW Tag Team Championships – Street Fight: ReLoaded (Jacky Lee & Shareef Morrow) beat State Of Emergency (Miles Deville & Sebastian Wolfe) (c) to capture the titles.

On a rainy, nasty, cold Thursday night, Vancouver… You STILL packed it in here at the Commodore!!! Thank you so, so much!!! #NationExtremeWrestling pic.twitter.com/1YigIoZiUU — Nation Extreme Wrestling (@NEWWrestlingInc) October 28, 2022

Congratulations to Re:Loaded (Jacky Lee & Shareef Morrow) for beating State of Emergency to become the 3rd Tag Team Champions in Nation Extreme Wrestling history. This match will go down as one of the most grueling battles in B.C. history, incredible! #NEW10 pic.twitter.com/0ViAt9ea3h — Nation Extreme Wrestling (@NEWWrestlingInc) October 28, 2022

What a night! Thank you NEW Nation for your support! #NEW10 pic.twitter.com/Y4EdNE2gFD — Nation Extreme Wrestling (@NEWWrestlingInc) October 28, 2022