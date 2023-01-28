NBA Player Fined For Using DX Crotch Chop, Triple H Comments

Sports Illustrated reports that Philadelphia 76ers player Joel Embiid has been fined by the NBA over using the DX crotch chop last Wednesday. Embiid used the taunt in third quarter of his his’s 137-133 win over the Brooklyn Nets.

The NBA announced that it fined him $25,000 for “making an obscene gesture on the playing court”. While he was fined, he didn’t actually receive a technical foul during the game. The taunt happened after Embiid got a foul during a layup, then got the extra point after.

Kevin Durant called the move ‘trash’, but Triple H seemed to suggest Embiid should do it more ofen.

He wrote: “Curious, @JoelEmbiid…If you wrote a bigger check now, could you get a volume discount to cover the rest of the season?? #IllChipIn #SuckIt”