NBA Star Tyrese Haliburton Reacts To WWE Royal Rumble Coming To Indianapolis

Tyrese Haliburton saw that the Royal Rumble is headed to Indianapolis next year, and he is looking for the NBA to “hear him out.” As reported, WWE announced a deal with the city of Indianapolis which will bring the Royal Rumble to the city in 2025, with Wrestlemania and SummerSlam coming in future years. Haliburton, a star on the Indiana Pacers, posted to Twitter to write:

“Just hear me out @NBA”

Triple H retweeted the post, writing, “I hear you, @TyHaliburton22…”

Haliburton was part of the 2023 WWE Fastlane press conference.