NBA Star Tyrese Haliburton Reacts To WWE Royal Rumble Coming To Indianapolis
June 24, 2024 | Posted by
Tyrese Haliburton saw that the Royal Rumble is headed to Indianapolis next year, and he is looking for the NBA to “hear him out.” As reported, WWE announced a deal with the city of Indianapolis which will bring the Royal Rumble to the city in 2025, with Wrestlemania and SummerSlam coming in future years. Haliburton, a star on the Indiana Pacers, posted to Twitter to write:
“Just hear me out @NBA”
Triple H retweeted the post, writing, “I hear you, @TyHaliburton22…”
Haliburton was part of the 2023 WWE Fastlane press conference.
I hear you, @TyHaliburton22… https://t.co/B1X0gPHc76
— Triple H (@TripleH) June 24, 2024
