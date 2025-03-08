NBC Hypes Next Episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, John Cena Appearance

NBC has sent out a press release hyping that John Cena will appear on the May 24 episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

WWE’S “SATURDAY NIGHT’S MAIN EVENT” EXTRAVAGANZA ARRIVES MAY 24 LIVE ON NBC AND PEACOCK

Hugely Popular Superstar John Cena to Make His First Appearance in More Than a Decade as Primetime Event Arrives in Tampa, Fla.

· UNIVERSAL CITY, Calif. – March 7, 2025 – The WWE spectacle “Saturday Night’s Main Event” is making its next stop at the Yuengling Center in Tampa, Fla., with the telecast airing live May 24 on NBC and Peacock.

· Superstar John Cena will make his first “Saturday Night’s Main Event” appearance in more than a decade. “Saturday Night’s Main Event” originally premiered on NBC in 1985.

· This marks the third quarterly primetime special to air on NBC and Peacock as part of WWE’s five-year domestic media rights partnership with NBCUniversal, which officially kicked off in September with the premiere of “SmackDown” on USA Network.

· Peacock is the live streaming home of WWE in the U.S. with upcoming premium live events including WrestleMania 41 on April 19 and 20, which will air live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

