NBC Orders Young Rock Sitcom About the Life of Dwayne Johnson in His Youth

– The Wrap reports that NBC has given a straight-to-series order for the upcoming comedy series, Young Rock, from Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Fresh Off the Boat creator Nahnatchka Khan. The show is going to chronicle the younger years of the former WWE Superstar.

The show is planned as a single-camera comedy series. The Rock is slated to appear in all 11 episodes of the show. It will be written by Khan and Jeff Chiang.

The news was announced by NBC Entertainment chairman Paul Telegdy today (Jan. 11) at the TCA Press Tour. Johnson was scheduled to appear via FaceTime for the announcement, but technological issues reportedly derailed the segment.

Johnson has previously collaborated with NBC for his reality show, The Titan Games, which he also hosts for the network.