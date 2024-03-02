NCIS Releases Full Report On Investigation Into Ashley Massaro’s Sexual Assault Allegations

Wrestling Online reports that they have obtained the full NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service) report on the investigation into Ashley Massaro’s 2006 rape allegations. The website sent in a FOIA request three weeks ago before getting the response. It was noted that the names of those involved and the Special Agent in charge were redacted.

As previously reported, Massaro’s claims are back in the news after the lawyer for John Laurinaitis responded to her 2019 affidavit. She claimed at the time that she was raped by someone posing as a military doctor during a 2006 goodwill tour by WWE in Kuwait. She also claimed that WWE covered up the sexual assault. Laurinaitis’ lawyer objected to the term “cover-up,” but said Laurinaitis was aware of Massaro’s allegations at the time, along with “most upper-level management.” This contradicted a WWE statement from 2019 that said they were never informed of the alleged assault.

WWE’s statement at the time read: “At no time was Vince McMahon or the management of WWE ever informed by Ashley Massaro or anybody else that she had been sexually assaulted, drugged, raped or sodomized by a military doctor with a nurse standing guard while on a goodwill tour in 2007 to U.S. military bases in Kuwait. In fact, if she ever articulated such a claim to WWE, we would have reported it immediately to the Base Commander.

At no time was there ever a meeting with Vince McMahon, Kevin Dunn, John Laurinaitis or other company executives in which she told them of such a claim and was instructed to keep it quiet.”

The NCIS investigation was opened on June 28, 2019 after a report from the US Air Force Office of Special Investigations (AFOSI) about Massaro’s claims. She said the assault happened at the Naval Clinic aboard Camp Life Support Area. AFOSI and the US Army Criminal Investigation Division (USACID) did the initial investigation but were unable to locate the crime scene. After all leads were exhausted, they handed the case to NCIS. According to AFOSI, Massaro was treated at Camp LSA on July 2, 2006 by a former US Navy Lt Physician Assistant.

That report notes: “To date, no subject, scene, or witnesses have been identified. The reported victim is deceased, and no prosecutorial venue exists within the NCISRU Corpus Christi, TX area of responsibly. This case is closed.”

A US Navy OB/GYN Specialty Leader looked at her medical record, but it didn’t show anything that supported claims o sexual assault. Those interviewed, who were deployed to Kuwait at the time, said they weren’t aware of a Naval Clinic at Camp LSA and had no knowledge of Massaro. The report notes that the investigation found “several inconsistencies” in Massaro’s affidavit, as well as by others on the trip, and a meeting in August 2019 with WWE’s legal team at K&L Gates LLP. The investigation was not able to find additional documentation that was relevant to the case. A servicewoman with Patient Administration at the US Navy in Kuwait at the time said she wasn’t aware of the facility or the Camp LSA name, and she was at the Expeditionary Medical Facility. She added that she couldn’t remember a WWE armed forces tour and said no civilians were treated at her facility.

The report adds: “In addition, [redacted] did not recall any service providers by the name of [redacted] nor could she believe any of the service providers she served with capable of sexually assaulting a patient. Further, [redacted] did not see how it could be possible seeing how the clinic was physically set up. [redacted] advised the clinic was an open bay with no doors, except for the pharmacy. [redacted] indicated even the tent-like curtains provided for privacy for the exams barely stayed closed, leaving the exam areas exposed.”

Meanwhile, the US Navy Lt Physician Assistant, located by AFOSI and interviewed by NCIS, did claim to have seen and treated Massaro. They said she was treated on a Sunday while he was off duty, after they got called in upon learning there was “an issue with a civilian.” They stated that Massaro wore street clothes and her hair was “done up like she was just finished performing”. At the time, she had abdominal and pelvic pain. Massaro was joined by a “male civilian” that he didn’t recognize but “seemed to be acting skittish and strange.” The male civilian was in his thirties, had a mustache and was said to be “well built.” Massaro was said to be drowsy but not falling asleep or slurring her words. Someone said that she was “high” but the physician could not be sure of that himself.

Massaro agreed to a pelvic exam with a female Corpsman in the room. At one point, someone banged on the door to check on her and she said she was okay. The PA later noted they didn’t remember the name of the female Corpsman and didn’t remember anyone wearing an orange shirt and cargo shorts, something Massaro mentioned in her claims. The PA also noted that he did not see Massaro leave the facility. The PA also did not see Massaro acting in a way that would make him think she was sexually assaulted. Other than someone knocking on the door, there were no disturbances.

The case was closed due to an inability to locate the crime scene and any good leads. You can find the full report here.

If you know someone who is being abused, or if you yourself a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Call 1-800-656-4673 to be connected with the National Sexual Assault Hotline.