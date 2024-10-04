Netflix In Brazil Currently Listing WWE Bad Blood

Netflix appears set to air WWE Bad Blood in Brazil. As Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics notes, the event is currently listed as airing live in the country.

Thurston wrote:

“Verified with a VPN that in Brazil it does appear WWE Bad Blood will air live on Netflix on Saturday. I tried a few other countries in South America but it didn’t appear when I searched like it did in Brazil.”

Raw is set to begin streaming live on Netflix starting in January of 2025, with WWE PPVs airing internationally on the service. They will continue airing on Peacock in the US.