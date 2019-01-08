Neville Spotted in City Where All Elite Wrestling Rally is Taking Place

– It looks as if the former Neville could be All Elite Wrestling-bound. PAC was seen in Jacksonville, the site of AEW’s rally today, according to PWInsider. The site notes that Neville is not backstage at Smackdown — also being held in Jacksonville, so it would seem likely he is there to be part of the “Double or Nothing” rally.

Neville departed from WWE last year after an acrimonious split wqith the company. He has been working in Japan and Europe in the last couple of months.