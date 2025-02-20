– Last year, former WWE executive and on-air talent Shane McMahon met with AEW President and CEO Tony Khan to discuss “possibilities moving forward.” However, it appears nothing ever came out of it. Fightful Select has more details about what was discussed in McMahon and Khan’s meeting that took place in July 2024.

During today’s edition of The Coach & Bro Show, former WWE broadcaster Jonathan Coachman stated (via Andrew Baydala) that Shane McMahon asked Khan for equity in AEW and is said to have wanted to come in to run the company. Coachman added that Khan ultimately “ghosted” McMahon after that.

While Fightful was unable to verify the claim that McMahon wanted equity in the company, a source close to McMahon reportedly confirmed the claim that Khan did not follow up with McMahon later on. Additionally, the source reportedly claimed McMahon did say he wanted to “run things” in AEW, but he didn’t have the product knowledge or familiarity with AEW or their business model that would likely be necessary for the role.

The anonymous source also reportedly stated that McMahon didn’t take Khan not following up with him after their meeting personally. Additionally, it was stated that it appeared that Khan thought that Shane was joking when he mentioned the idea of running things in AEW. The anonymous source close to McMahon also explained that McMahon viewed his insight and abilities to run a wrestling show as valuable after years of seeing fans and people in the industry wanting anyone except his father, Vince McMahon, in such a role.

Fightful Select reports that there was never a plan to have Shane McMahon appear on AEW programming or take an active role in the product. Sources within AEW indicated that Tony Khan didn’t speak about the meeting very much outside of noting that both sides sat down together for a single meeting and aren’t working together.

Fightful also notes that the source close to Shane McMahon claimed that they still wouldn’t rule out a possible cameo appearance for Shane in AEW. However, the source doesn’t expect the two sides to do extensive business together at the moment.