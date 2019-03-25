New Betting Odds On Rob Gronkowski’s Future WWE Debut

Bet Online has revealed new betting odds for the future of Rob Gronkowski after he announced his retirement from the NFL. The news has fueled speculation that he’s WWE-bound, as he’s a longtime WWE fan and there have been rumors of him joining the company over the years. The latest betting odds reflect that, giving the possibility 3/2 odds.

Rob Gronkowski – What will he do next?

Fight in WWE: 3/2

NFL Commentator: 2/1

Actor: 5/1

Host a Podcast: 5/1

Play in NFL: 10/1

Play in AAF: 33/1

Play in XFL: 33/1

Male Stripper: 50/1

Play in CFL: 50/1