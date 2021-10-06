New CM Punk x Street Fighter Shirt Debuting at NYCC

– As noted, Adam Cole is getting a new, exclusive t-shirt for New York Comic-Con with a Street Fighter theme. Additionally, there will also be a new Street Fighter-themed shirt featuring CM Punk in collaboration with NERDS Clothing Company.

The CM Punk Street Fighter limited edition shirt will debut at the NYCC this week. Like the Adam Cole shirt, it will be available at the AEW Booth (#1319) in limited quantities.

Previously, NERDS and AEW collaborated for a limited edition Street Fighter x AEW shirt featuring Guile vs. Jon Moxley, which you can also check out below. The New York Comic-Con is set for Thursday, October 7 through Sunday, October 10.

Special announcement! This limited edition Street Fighter @AdamColePro shirt will be debuting at New York Comic Con (Thursday-Sunday)! Be sure to stop by #AEW’s Booth (#1319) to check it out! Limited quantities will be available. @NERDSClothingCo #NYCC #AllEliteWrestling pic.twitter.com/nba4hYSZda — ShopAEW.com (@ShopAEW) October 5, 2021