New Contender Declared for NWA Women’s World Champ Serena Deeb, Taryn Terrell Makes Surprise Appearance at Back for the Attack

– At today’s return to action for the NWA, Kamille defeated former NWA Women’s World champion Thunder Rosa in order to become the next No. 1 title contender to reigning champion Serena Deeb. You can check out some photos from the match from FITE TV below.

While Kamille might be next in line for the NWA Women’s Championship, Taryn Terrell also declared her intentions in wanting a crack at Deeb. Terrell, who hasn’t wrestled since 2017, joined the commentary booth for the women’s match and said she would like to challenge Deeb for the title at some point.

Additionally, former TNA Knockouts champion Taryn Terrell came out during the event to do some scouting on the match and made her NWA debut. Terrell has been out of action after departing from Impact Wrestling in October 2017.

Kamille will challenge Deeb for the title at a later date. Previously, Deeb defeated Thunder Rosa to win the title last October at UWN Primetime Live. Deeb is also currently part of the AEW roster, where she was signed to a contract last September.

This has match of the night written all over it. Who will earn a shot at the @nwa women's title, @thunderrosa22 or Kamille?#BackForTheAttack pic.twitter.com/C941hkazMp — FITE (@FiteTV) March 21, 2021