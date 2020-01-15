New Cruiserweight Matches Announced for NXT and Worlds Collide

WWE announced on today’s episode of The Bump that there will be a triple threat cruiserweight match on tonight’s episode of NXT. It will be Lio Rush vs. Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott vs. Tyler Breeze. The winner of that match moves onto Worlds Collide, where they will face NXT crusierweight champion Angel Garza and two unnamed NXT UK competitors for the belt. Here’s the updated lineup for tonight’s NXT:

* Battle Royal to determine #1 contender to NXT Women’s title, featuring Bianca Belair, Candice LeRae, Chelsea Green, Dakota Kai, Shotzi Blackheart, Xia Li, Vanessa Borne, Mercedes Martinez, Kayden Carter, Mia Yim, Santana Garrett, Io Shirai

* Dusty Tag Classic quarterfinals: Matt Riddle & Pete Dunne vs. Mark Andrews & Flash Morgan Webster

* Dusty Tag Classic quarterfinals: KUSHIDA & Alex Shelley vs. Grizzled Young Veterans

* Winner added to Worlds Collide cruiserweight title match: Lio Rush vs. Isaiah ‘Swerve’ Scott vs. Tyler Breeze

And here’s the updated lineup for Worlds Collide:

* Imperium (WALTER, Alexander Wolfe, Marcel Barthel & Fabian Aichner) vs. Undisputed Era (Adam Cole, Roderick Strong, Kyle O’Reilly & Bobby Fish)

* NXT Women’s Championship Match: Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Toni Storm

* NXT Crusierweight Championship Match: Angel Garza vs. Three Opponents TBD

* Finn Balor vs. Ilja Dragunov