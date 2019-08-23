wrestling / News
New Day & Bayley Appearing at New York Mets Game to Promote Connor’s Cure
– The New Day and Bayley are set to represent WWE in an appearance at a New York Mets game to promote Connor’s Cure. The Major League Baseball team announced on Friday that Kofi Kingston, Bayley and Big E will appear at the September 9th game at Citifield in Flushing against the Arizona Diamondbacks.
The announcement reads:
Join the New York Mets and WWE Superstars in support of Connor’s Cure!
Established in memory of WWE fan, Connor “The Crusher” Michalek, who lost his battle with medulloblastoma, a rare tumor that affects the brain and spinal cord. Connor’s Cure is dedicated to raising awareness and funds that support cutting-edge research at pediatric cancer facilities, while also advocating for increased public funding for pediatric cancer research.
The VIP Package includes a meet & greet with WWE Superstars from 5:30 to 6:30pm in the Bullpen Plaza and Field Box game seating.
Standard Package includes a signed Superstar photo and Coca-Cola Corner game tickets.
A portion of each ticket sold through this limited online offer will to support Connor’s Cure. To order tickets, click here.
For groups of 15 or more or for more information contact Lou Gadaleta at 718-803-4015or [email protected]
