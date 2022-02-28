New Details on Plans For Reported Vince McMahon Match at WrestleMania

A couple new details have been revealed for the rumored Vince McMahon match at WrestleMania 38 As noted yesterday, it was reported by both Dave Meltzer and POST Wrestling that there will be a “match” between McMahon and Pat McAfee at the event.

Melzter’s Daily Update on F4W Online notes that there will be an angle to build for a match, which will start at McMahon’s appearance on McAfee’s show this week. McMahon will apparently be advertised for a match, but it will (perhaps unsurprisingly) be a “smoke and mirrors event.”

McMahon is 76 years old and if he does compete in some fashion, it would be his first “match” in nine years.

d.