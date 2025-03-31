New Eddie Gilbert Book Coming In May

A new book on “Hot Stuff” Eddie Gilbert is set to be released by his brother in May. The announcement notes that Doug Gilbert’s Hot Stuff Eddie Gilbert – The Uncrowned King of Professional Wrestling will release on May 15th. You can pre-order the book at the link; the synopsis reads as follows:

Thomas Edward Gilbert Jr.[1] (August 14, 1961 – February 18, 1995) better known by his ring name “Hot Stuff” Eddie Gilbert, was an American professional wrestler and booker.

Gilbert started his wrestling career for the Continental Wrestling Association in 1977, using the ring name Tommy Gilbert Jr. and winning the AWA Southern Tag Team Championship with his father in 1980. He later moved to the World Wrestling Federation in 1982, working a storyline as the protégé of Bob Backlund until leaving the company in 1984. He found his greatest success in Memphis, teaming with Tommy Rich to form “Fargo’s Fabulous Ones” and winning the AWA Southern Tag Team Championship. Gilbert eventually turned heel and feuded with Rich as well as Jerry Lawler. He moved to Mid-South Wrestling (later the Universal Wrestling Federation) in 1985, where he wrestled and worked as a manager, forming the villainous stable “Hot Stuff International, Inc.”

From the pen of someone who knew the man better than anyone, Doug Gilbert shares his memories of his brother and his legendary career.