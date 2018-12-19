Various News: New Honor Reigns Supreme Match Set, ROH Honor Rising Set For February, WWE Fans Do Impressions

– Another match has been added to ROH Honor Reigns Supreme on January 13th. The show will stream on Honor Club…

– Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro Wrestling will be collaborating on the fourth Honor Rising event. The shows will take place at Korakuen Hall in Japan on February 22-23.

For the fourth consecutive year, Ring of Honor and New Japan Pro-Wrestling will join forces to present Honor Rising, two nights of incredible action featuring the stars of ROH and NJPW at Korakuen Hall in Tokyo on Feb. 22-23.

Honor Rising traditionally features first-time-ever matches pitting top competitors from the two companies against one another, as well as tag matches in which ROH and NJPW stars team together. The ROH World Championship has been defended every year at Honor Rising events, which have all been held at Korakuen Hall.

ROH and NJPW have had a symbiotic working relationship since 2014 in which the companies exchange talent. Honor Rising takes place just seven weeks before G1 Supercard, a historic show co-promoted by ROH and NJPW at New York City’s Madison Square Garden on April 6. G1 Supercard sold out within minutes after going on sale to the general public.

Some of the many memorable moments from past Honor Rising shows include Tomohiro Ishii winning the ROH World Television Title from Roderick Strong, Jay Lethal and Tetsuya Naito forming a dream team and The Golden Lovers (Kenny Omega and Kota Ibushi) taking on Bullet Club’s Cody and Marty Scurll.

– WWE posted this video of Sarah Schreiber hosting a segment at Monday’s RAW in Sacramento that saw three fans get 20 seconds to do impersonations on their favorite WWE Superstars.