New Internal WWE Memo Hypes Success of Crown Jewel

Fightful Select reports that WWE sent out an internal memo today to executives hyping up the success of this past Saturday’s Crown Jewel event. It surpassed Clash at the Castle as the most-viewed international PLE event ever. They also noted that the viewership numbers for the show on Peacock were in seven figures.

The top five events from Saudi Arabia in terms of global viewership are:

1) Crown Jewel 2022

2) Greatest Royal Rumble 2018

3) Elimination Chamber 2022

4) Crown Jewel 2021

5) Super ShowDown 2019