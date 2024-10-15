New Match Announced For AEW Dynamite

AEW announced that AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada will face Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Rocky Romero on this week’s Dynamite.

Here is the rest of the card that has been announced for the show:

AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Queen Aminata

Adam Cole Returns

Shelton Benjamin vs. Lio Rush

Jon Moxley advertised

Jay White vs. Christian Cage

