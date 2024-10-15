wrestling / News
New Match Announced For AEW Dynamite
AEW announced that AEW World Tag Team Champions The Young Bucks and AEW Continental Champion Kazuchika Okada will face Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly, and Rocky Romero on this week’s Dynamite.
Here is the rest of the card that has been announced for the show:
AEW TBS Championship: Mercedes Mone (c) vs. Queen Aminata
Adam Cole Returns
Shelton Benjamin vs. Lio Rush
Jon Moxley advertised
Jay White vs. Christian Cage
Kazuchika Okada & The Young Bucks vs. Orange Cassidy, Kyle O’Reilly & Rocky Romero
