New Match Announced For Tuesday’s WWE NXT Great American Bash

On Monday, WWE announced a new match for Tuesday’s NXT Great American Bash

That bout is Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx vs. Karmen Petrovic, Sol Ruca, and Lola Vice. Here is the updated card:

*WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships: Unholy Union (Alba Fyre & Isla Dawn) (c) vs. Jakara Jackson & Lash Legend

*Joe Hendry in concert

*NXT Heritage Cup Championship: Tony D’Angelo (c) vs. Tavion Heights

*NXT Women’s Championship: Roxanne Perez (c) vs. Thea Hail

*Ethan Page/Oro Mensah contract signing

*Fallon Henley, Jacy Jayne, and Jazmyn Nyx vs. Karmen Petrovic, Sol Ruca, and Lola Vice