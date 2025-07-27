wrestling / News

New Match Set For NWA 77

July 27, 2025 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
NWA 77 TTT Image Credit: NWA

The NWA has announced an updated card for their 77th anniversary show. The promotion announced the following card that Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox will battle the Holy Grail with the NWA Tag Team Championships on the line at the August 16th show in Huntington, Kentucky.

* NWA World Women’s Championship: Kenzie Paige vs. Natalia Markova
* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Alex Taylor vs. Rich Swann
* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox vs. The Holy Grail
* Kerry Morton vs. Alexander Hammerstone
* The Pope will address his flock

