New Match Set For NWA 77

The NWA has announced an updated card for their 77th anniversary show. The promotion announced the following card that Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox will battle the Holy Grail with the NWA Tag Team Championships on the line at the August 16th show in Huntington, Kentucky.

* NWA World Women’s Championship: Kenzie Paige vs. Natalia Markova

* NWA World Junior Heavyweight Championship: Alex Taylor vs. Rich Swann

* NWA World Tag Team Championship Match: Trevor Murdoch & Mike Knox vs. The Holy Grail

* Kerry Morton vs. Alexander Hammerstone

* The Pope will address his flock