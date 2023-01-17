– WWE NXT has added some additional segments for tonight’s episode. Also, Alba Fyre will face Sol Ruca in a one-on-one match.

Tonight’s show will air live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:

* Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Axiom & Apollo Crews

* Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. Gallus

* Alba Fyre vs. Sol Ruca

* Tyler Bate returns

* NXT Tag Champs The New Day to appear

* Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller set to appear

* Toxic Attraction set to speak tonight