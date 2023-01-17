wrestling / News
New Match & Segments Added to Tonight’s WWE NXT: Bron Breakker & Grayson Waller to Appear
– WWE NXT has added some additional segments for tonight’s episode. Also, Alba Fyre will face Sol Ruca in a one-on-one match.
Tonight’s show will air live on USA Network at 8:00 pm EST. Here’s the updated lineup:
* Carmelo Hayes & Trick Williams vs. Axiom & Apollo Crews
* Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen vs. Gallus
* Alba Fyre vs. Sol Ruca
* Tyler Bate returns
* NXT Tag Champs The New Day to appear
* Bron Breakker and Grayson Waller set to appear
* Toxic Attraction set to speak tonight
We will hear from both the NXT Champion Bron Breakker and the No. 1 Contender Grayson Waller after last week’s Title Match at New Year’s Evil.
Last week’s NXT Championship match ended in controversial fashion as the ropes broke when Waller attempted a high-flying move, causing him to tumble to the outside and be counted out. To ensure it doesn’t happen again, Breakker and Waller will now go one-on-one inside of a Steel Cage at Vengeance Day.
What will both men have to say about what transpired last week as well as their future matchup at Vengeance Day? Tune into WWE NXT on Tuesday at 8/7C on USA to find out!
Alba Fyre and Sol Ruca face off in a one-on-one match
With her long and arduous battle with Isla Dawn seemingly over, Alba Fyre turns her attention to one of NXT’s fastest rising Superstars, the uber-athletic Sol Ruca.
Ruca has been turning heads with her high-flying arsenal of moves and looks to get her biggest win to date against one of NXT’s most formidable competitors in the daunting Fyre.
Will Alba Fyre get back on the right foot in her quest for NXT gold or will Sol Ruca stun the NXT Universe with another marquee victory? Tune into NXT on Tuesday at 8/7C on USA to find out!
What do the #WWENXT World Tag Team Champions @TrueKofi & @AustinCreedWins have in store tonight? pic.twitter.com/FmcB5MtVXo
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 17, 2023
What will @GraysonWWE & #WWENXT Champion @bronbreakkerwwe have to say ahead of their upcoming Steel Cage clash at #VengeanceDay? pic.twitter.com/nn5BOZuO1e
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 17, 2023
What will @gigidolin_wwe & @jacyjaynewwe have to say TONIGHT on #WWENXT? pic.twitter.com/uPZ9o7Vg3U
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) January 17, 2023
