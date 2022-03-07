New Match Set For This Week’s AEW Dynamite

AEW has announced a new match for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite. It was announced on Sunday’s PPV that Leyla Hirsch, who picked up a win against Kris Statlander on the Buy-In, will face Thunder Rosa with an AEW Women’s World Championship match at St. Patrick’s Day Slam on the March 16th episode of Dynamite from San Antonio on the line.

Rosa came up short in her match against AEW Women’s World Champion Britt Baker at Revolution. You can see the updated card below for Wednesday’s show:

* TNT Championship Match: Sammy Guevara vs. Scorpio Sky

* Women’s World Championship Eliminator: Thunder Rosa vs. Leyla Hirsch

* Paige VanZant signs with AEW