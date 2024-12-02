New matches have been announced for TWA’s reunion show this May. The TWA announced the following:

This Week’s One and Done & RassleCon Update!!!!

WE HAVE ANNOUNCED OUR NEXT MATCH!!!

May 3, 2025

2300 Arena

This week, Joel Goodhart & the TWA would like to make a couple announcements for One and Done and RassleCon

We are adding a guest and an official host to RassleCon

Iconic Wrestling Journalist

Bill Apter (Official RassleCon Host)

After sitting down and doing some research, Joel figured out that the match between Breaker Morant and Chris Wylde features the longest reigning TWA Champs in history, So Joel has decided to make their match the last ever TWA Championship match!!

This match will crown the final TWA Champion in history.

Also, Joel is having a Brand-New TWA Heavyweight Championship Belt made, since the original ended up becoming the ECW Belt, In which Joel is having 10 extra copies of the EXACT belt made and will be on sale!!!

One and Done Matches Already Announced!!!

TWA Heavyweight Championship

South Philly Street Fight

Breaker Morant vs Chris Wylde

***Breaker Morant’s final match of his career

TWA Alumni Lumberjack Match

Tony “The Hitman” Stetson vs Michael “The Boss” Tartaglia

***Tony Stetson’s final match of his career

***Former TWA Stars will be lumberjacks surrounding the ring

TWA Legends Tag Team Match

Memphis Mafia: “Dangerous” Doug Gilbert & “Wildfire” Tommy Rich

Vs

Team Extreme: “Franchise” Shane Douglas & a Mystery Partner

Belle 2 Bell Ladies Match

The Notorious Mimi vs Gabby Ortiz

***Special Guest Referee: WWE Hall of Famer – Madusa “Alundra Blaze” Miceli

RassleCon

Guests Announced So Far………

Sabu

“Mr. USA” Tony Atlas

“The Raging Bull” Manny Fernandez

Barbara Goodish (Widow of Bruiser Brody)

“Dangerous” Doug Gilbert

“Wildfire” Tommy Rich

“The Franchise” Shane Douglas

Madusa “Alundra Blaze” Miceli

Gabby Ortiz

The Notorious Mimi

Plus, the Stars of the TWA

This ALL started thanks to TWA Ringmaster student Bay “Chubby Dudley” Ragni on a podcast interview goes on a tirade stating that a banner needs to be dropped in the 2300 Arena to show respect to

The Late……… Larry Winters

“Mad Dog” DC Drake

Johnny HotBody

Tony “The Hitman” Stetson

Joel Goodhart

Then a buzz started around this banner and the TWA, which got the promoter in Joel thinking, why not do one official last TWA Show, let us do “ONE and DONE”!!!

Let us go out properly and have a celebration of what we did 32 years ago, that people still talk, discuss, and now watch matches on YouTube!

So, he started trying to persuade Bay Ragni to help him pull this off, and after three weeks of persistent nagging, he finally convinced him to join forces with him to pull this off!!!

So, after 4 months of plotting, planning, and coordinating we are ready to announce!!

May 3rd, 2025

2300 Arena

Joel Goodhart Presents………….

RassleCon (Noon to 3:30)

TWA – “One and Done” (7:30 Bell time) Doors open 6pm

**** We have the matches and talent booked, but will slowly roll out the surprises****

The Stars of the TWA will Be in Attendance for both events.

Plus happening on this day…………

The Banner – we discussed, well a deal is in place with the 2300 Arena, if we get one thousand signatures on our petition, they will raise a banner that night!!!

We currently have over 575, so please sign and share the petition!

Here is the link.

The Book!!! – Joel Goodhart has also been working on his book that will be released that day and will be available for sale to be autographed.

The Documentary – Ryan Kavanaugh, who is in the middle of wrapping up his documentary on Jim Kettner, is also going to do one on Joel Goodhart and we will be filming all final scenes of the documentary that day and night with what we hope will be the raising of the banner which will be the perfect ending for this film.

Official Hotel – In Keeping with tradition, our hotel and the site of our After Party was the Philly Airport Marriot that so many of us hung out at, after many TWA, WWF / WWE, NWA / WCW & Early ECW Shows.

It is now the

Double Tree by Hilton Philadelphia Airport

4509 Island Avenue

Phila, Pa 19153

Here is the link for Discount Room Rates

Tickets now on sale

Here is the link to purchase tickets for "One and Done"

Here is the link to purchase tickets for "RassleCon"

Here is the official Facebook event page to keep up to date with all the announcements of talent.

****Part of the Proceeds will be donated to the Cauliflower Alley Club****