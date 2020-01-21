wrestling / News

New Matches Set For AEW Dynamite In Road to the Bahamas Video

January 20, 2020 | Posted by Jeremy Thomas
AEW Dynamite 1-22-20

– Several matches have been set for this week’s episode of AEW Dynamite via a video preview. You can see the “Road to the Bahamas” video below which features an updated card for the show. The episode which airs Wednesday on TNT:

* #1 Contender’s Match: Jon Moxley vs. PAC
* AEW Tag Team Championship Match: SCU vs. Kenny Omega & Hangman Page
* Inner Circle (Chris Jericho, Santana & Ortiz) vs. The Jurassic Express
* Britt Baker vs. Priscilla Kelly
* MJF vs. Joey Janela

