wrestling / News
New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned on WWE NXT (Clips)
Toxic Attraction got their NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles back on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne defeated Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez in a rematch after Kai and Gonzalez won the titles in a Fatal Four-Way at NXT Stand & Deliver.
This marks Dolan and Jayne’s second run with the titles, and ends Kai and Gonzalez’s second run at three days.
The NXT Women's Tag Team Championship is on the line NEXT on #WWENXT! @gigidolin_wwe @jacyjaynewwe pic.twitter.com/GCbnn2CcoK
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 6, 2022
Caught! #WWENXT #WomensTagTitles @RaquelWWE pic.twitter.com/GCiAYITzBr
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 6, 2022
Vicious!#WWENXT #WomensTagTitles @jacyjaynewwe @gigidolin_wwe pic.twitter.com/qXRVsNWI5s
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 6, 2022
.@DakotaKai_WWE is on 🔥!#WWENXT pic.twitter.com/MaAlW43eWp
— WWE NXT (@WWENXT) April 6, 2022
.@WWE_MandyRose was not about to let @therealestwendy interfere again.#WWENXT @RaquelWWE @DakotaKai_WWE @gigidolin_wwe @jacyjaynewwe pic.twitter.com/LhgTxvOhWa
— WWE (@WWE) April 6, 2022