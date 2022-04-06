New NXT Women’s Tag Team Champions Crowned on WWE NXT (Clips)

Toxic Attraction got their NXT Women’s Tag Team Titles back on tonight’s episode of WWE NXT. Gigi Dolan and Jacy Jayne defeated Dakota Kai and Raquel Gonzalez in a rematch after Kai and Gonzalez won the titles in a Fatal Four-Way at NXT Stand & Deliver.

This marks Dolan and Jayne’s second run with the titles, and ends Kai and Gonzalez’s second run at three days.