New Report Breaks Down TNA Management Involvement in Day to Day Operations

A new report has details on TNA’s management and their involvement in the company’s day to day operations. PWInsider has confirmed several details on the various members of management, noting that executive producer Ariel Shnerer leads the day by day operations.

According to the report, Shnerer has gotten praise from talent for being in regular contact with them, and a number of talents have said that they’ve heard from management and creative about their direction and plans leading into tomorrow’s Against All Odds PPV. That’s a change from what had regularly happened in recent times.

Anthony Cicione, the president of TNA, is more involved in overseeing the business side of the company than creative than Shnerer and is less involved in day to day operations. Cicione is believed to have been the person continuing to build TNA’s relationship with WWE. trenches, so to speak.

Gail Kim is the head of talent relations at this point and is among the most respected people in the locker room.

As for the creative, that is overseen by Shnerer with Tommy Dreamer, Jorge Barbosa and Delirious work on the creative team. Kim also gives input. The process is said to have stayed remained the same following RD Evans’ exit from the company and there is no official “head of creative,” instead being a team that works together.