New ROH Tag Team Champions Crowned At Supercard of Honor
We have new ROH World Tag Team Champions following the Reach For The Sky Ladder Match at Supercard Of Honor. The Lucha Bros won the match on Friday’s show, defeating The Kingdom, Aussie Open, Dralistico and RUSH, and Top Flight to capture the championships.
The titles were held by The Briscoe Brothers, but a new set of champions was announced to be determined in the ladder match due to Jay Briscoe’s tragic passing earlier this year. Briscoe came out after the match to show respect to the new champions, as did former ROH World Tag Team Champions FTR. can see clips from the match below:
