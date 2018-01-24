New Royal Rumble Odds: WWE Championship Match & Odds on Ronda Rousey In The Rumble

– BetWrestling sent out the following odds for Sunday’s Royal Rumble PPV…

Odds have finally been set for the handicap match for the WWE Championship. The champion, AJ Styles is favored at -225 currently, with the team of Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn a +162 underdog.

WWE Championship: AJ Styles(c) -225 vs. Sami Zayn and Kevin Owens +162

Also, the Women’s Royal Rumble has experienced another change at the top with Ronda Rousey once again holding the most favorable odds at +137. Ronda, who has not been announced as being at the Rumble, was the original most favored. Asuka, however took over that position but has been knocked out it and now sits in the second most favored position at +150. Very close odds between these two women, but the change is notable.

Women’s Royal Rumble Top 5

Ronda Rousey +137

Asuka 6/4 +150

Becky Lynch +600

Nia Jax +800

Nikki Bella +1000